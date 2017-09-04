Gateway’s Stephan Gaskins (18) heads upfield after an interception during the second half of the Olys’ 61-3 season-opening football win over Littleton on Sept. 1, 2017, at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

LITTLETON | The Gateway football team piled up its most points in five seasons on its way to a 61-3 rout of Littleton Friday night at Littleton Public Schools Stadium.

Senior quarterback Xavier Delk accounted for four touchdowns and senior Kevin Traylor Jr. had three for the Olys, who rushed for 412 yards on the day to put Taylor Calvert at 1-0 as head coach.

Delk ran wild with 163 yards rushing and three scores and threw another to Ajonte Manlove, while Traylor piled up 164 yards and a trio of scores and Marvon Onyuke also got into the end zone for Gateway, which finished with its most points since a 69-0 win over Adams City on Oct. 25, 2012.

The Olys held the Lions to 139 yards of total offense.

EAGLECREST 49, SMOKY HILL 7

It took Eaglecrest just two plays to take the lead against Smoky Hill in a season opener at Legacy Stadium and the Raptors never looked back.

Senior Victor Garnes scored an 80 yard touchdown right off the bat to Eaglecrest going against a Smoky Hill team that was playing its second game of the season.

Senior Kenny Wantings scored three times on the ground, Garnes accounted for two scores and Jalen Mergerson and Jayden Vaughn also got into the end zone for the Raptors, who invoked the running clock 40-point margin in the third quarter.

The Buffaloes (0-2) scored in the fourth quarter.

REGIS JESUIT 25, CHERRY CREEK 20

In front of a big crowd at Stutler Bowl, Regis Jesuit scored twice in the first few minutes of their showdown with Cherry Creek and held on to beat the Bruins for a second straight season.

Senior AJ Smallwood scooped up a botched punt attempt and took it to the end zone and senior Patrick Roe scored on an interception return to put the Raiders in front early.

Regis Jesuit got two second-half touchdowns from junior Kiahn Martinez to keep Cherry Creek at bay.

DOHERTY 83, RANGEVIEW 55

At Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs, Rangeview and Doherty exchanged offensive blow after offensive blow in the highest scoring 5A game of the night.

The Raiders fell behind the high-scoring Spartans early in head coach Brandon Alconcel’s debut and battled back behind senior quarterback Jaelin Odegard, but couldn’t finish off their late rally.

HIGHLANDS RANCH 36, CHEROKEE TRAIL 15

At Shea Stadium, Cherokee Trail led after the opening quarter against Highlands Ranch and trailed by just five points going into the final quarter before falling.

In Joe Johnson’s first game as head coach, the Cougars were in range until the Falcons scored 16 unanswered points in the final quarter.

ERIE 42, VISTA PEAK 27

After a rough start at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Vista PEAK gains some traction in the second half, but not enough to overtake visiting Erie.

The Bison found themselves down 28-0 early in the third quarter after the Tigers scored on a short touchdown run, but punched back immediately when senior quarterback Derrick Smashum found junior wide receiver J.J. Augustus for a 90 yard touchdown.

Senior Tyrese Bailey rushed for two touchdowns in the second half and Smashum found twin brother Daniel for another score for Vista PEAK. Derrick Smashum finished with 296 yards passing, including 183 of them to Augustus.