Cherokee Trail senior Calvin Rodriguez (87) shakes off a tackle attempt by Denver East quarterback Myles Patterson (8) after picking up a fumble during the third quarter of a Week 2 football game on Sept. 7, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Rodriguez returned the fumble to end zone to help the Cougars to a 33-0 win over the Angels to even their record at 1-1. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Joe Johnson’s first win as Cherokee Trail’s head football coach came complete with a shutout.

In their second game under their new head coach, the Cougars’ defense — which yielded 36 points a week earlier — swarmed all over the Denver East offense and also scored in a 33-0 victory in front of a large crowd at Legacy Stadium.

Leading just 7-0 coming out of halftime, Cherokee Trail (1-1) got a defensive touchdown on senior Calvin Rodriguez’s scoop and score to double its lead and cruised from there to beat the Angels (0-2) for the fourth straight season.

Junior Dylan James had a long touchdown called back in the third quarter, but later scored another for Cherokee Trail.

The Cougars’ defense finished with its first shutout since a Week 3 blanking of Overland last season.

MOUNTAIN VISTA 52, RANGEVIEW 24

Rangeview’s defense continued to struggle in the second game of the new season, as it yielded 52 points to Mountain Vista a week after it surrendered 83 to Doherty.

The Raiders (0-2) came out swinging in their home debut at Aurora Public Schools Stadium with points on their first two offensive drives — a 42-yard touchdown pass from Jaelin Odegard to Dayzawn Jackson and Axel Lara’s 32 yard field goal — but watched the Golden Eagles (1-1) piled up 27 unanswered points in a seven-minute span between the first and second quarters.

Jackson caught his second TD pass from Odegard with just 25 seconds left in the opening half, but Mountain Vista got the touchdown back on the final play to take a 39-18 halftime lead.

Tristan Smith scored his fifth touchdown of the night in the third quarter for the Golden Eagles and a defensive score made it 52-18 before Odegard and Jackson connected for a third time.

New Rangeview head coach Brandon Alconcel remains looking for his first victory.

HORIZON 40, OVERLAND 0

Overland fell to 1-1 on the season with a shutout loss to Horizon at Stutler Bowl.

Coach Steve Sewell’s Trailblazers managed just 111 yards of total offense against the Hawks (1-1) and surrendered a safety with just over three minutes remaining that invoked the 40-point running clock mercy rule.

A week after he piled up 271 yards against Denver East, senior running back Jaion Colbert had the lion’s share of Overland’s offensive output with 87 yards rushing.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel