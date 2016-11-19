Football: Regis Jesuit overcomes Eaglecrest 34-24 in all-Aurora quarterfinals to make 5A final four

Regis Jesuit junior DJ Jackson, left, tries to escape the grasp of Eaglecrest’s Elijah Anderson-Taylor during the first half of the Raiders’ 34-24 win over the Raptors in a Class 5A state football quarterfinal contest on Nov. 18, 2016, at Lou Kellogg Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | In a tie ballgame, Jake Heimlicher made a season-changing play.

Late in the third quarter of Friday night’s Class 5A state football quarterfinal playoff contest, the Regis Jesuit junior defensive end read a screen pass from Eaglecrest quarterback Jalen Mergerson, batted down the ball to keep it from crossing the line of scrimmage, scooped it up and scored a go-ahead touchdown.

Regis Jesuit junior Jake Heimlicher (15) smiles after celebrating his team’s 34-24 win over Eaglecrest on Nov. 18, 2016. Heimlicher put the Raiders ahead for good late in the third quarter with a fumble return for a touchdown. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

The fourth-seeded Raiders made the score stand up and held off fourth-seeded Eaglecrest for a 34-24 victory on the frozen turf at Lou Kellogg Stadium, simultaneously ending the Raptors’ unbeaten season and grabbing a spot in the 5A semifinals for the first time since 2010.

Senior place kicker Jarred Worrick opened and closed the scoring with field goals on a chilly night, junior quarterback Justin Lamb threw a touchdown pass to Quentin Birch and ran for a score and junior DJ Jackson also found the end zone as coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit (11-1) team won its 10th game in a row.

The Raiders will face top-seeded Pomona (11-1), a 42-21 winner over No. 9 Columbine, at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at the North Area Athletic Complex.

Eaglecrest’s phenomenal season — which included an undefeated regular season and the program’s first league championship since 1993 — came to an end at 11-1.

Mergerson threw a pair of touchdown passes to junior Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez and junior Victor Garnes return an interception 70 yards for a touchdown, but coach Mike Schmitt’s Raptors couldn’t overcome two late turnovers.

Heimlicher’s third fumble return touchdown of the season came with 46 seconds left in the third quarter, shortly after Sandoval-Jimenez had nailed a 20-yard field goal try for Eaglecrest to tie the game at 24-24.

(4) REGIS JESUIT 34, (5) EAGLECREST 24

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 14 3 0 — 24

Regis Jesuit 10 14 7 3 — 34

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Jarred Worrick 27 yard field goal, 9:31

Eaglecrest — Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 33 yard pass from Jalen Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 6:53

Regis Jesuit — Quentin Birch 47 yard pass from Justin Lamb (Worrick kick), 3:37

Second quarter

Eaglecrest — Sandoval-Jimenez 18 yard pass from Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 7:16

Eaglecrest — Victor Garnes 70 yard interception return (Sandoval-Jimenez kick) 6:21

Regis Jesuit — DJ Jackson 1 yard run (Worrick kick), 4:12

Regis Jesuit — Lamb 6 yard run (Worrick kick), 0:16

Third quarter

Eaglecrest — Sandoval-Jimenez 20 yard field goal, 4:14

Regis Jesuit — Jake Heimlicher 45 yard fumble return (Worrick kick), 0:46

Fourth quarter

Regis Jesuit — Worrick 23 yard field goal, 4:49