Football: In re-do, Regis Jesuit finishes game against rival Mullen on way to 5A quarterfinals

Regis Jesuit junior linebacker Charlie Quinn (36) and teammates celebrate after senior Jake Heimlicher, right, forced a fumble that the Raiders recovered inside the final minute of a Class 5A state football first round playoff game against Mullen on Nov. 10, 2017, at Lou Kellogg Stadium. Sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit held on for a 17-10 victory over No. 11 Mullen to make the 5A quarterfinals for a fourth straight season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | This time, it was the Regis Jesuit football team that made the big play at the end of a game against Mullen.

A few months after the Raiders squandered a double-digit lead to the rival Mustangs in a regular season meeting, they came through often in the clutch Friday night in a 17-10 victory to open the Class 5A state football playoffs.

Senior defensive lineman Jake Heimlicher capped a big night when he forced a fumble on Mullen’s final drive and senior linebacker Ben Hecht recovered it to finally put an end to a contest that got tight in the fourth quarter after three largely sloppy quarters.

Heimlicher also caught a touchdown pass, junior Kiahn Martinez ripped off a 90-yard kickoff return for a score and senior Pierce Thrasher knocked through a field goal in the opening half for coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders, who avenged their only loss of the season and made the 5A quarterfinals for the fourth straight season.

Sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit (10-1) faces No. 3 Columbine — a 45-14 winner over No. 14 Highlands Ranch — in a quarterfinal that has yet to be scheduled.

(6) REGIS JESUIT 17, (11) MULLEN 10

Score by quarters:

Mullen 0 0 0 10 — 10

Regis Jesuit 0 3 0 14 — 17