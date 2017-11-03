Football: Rangeview tops Castle View, ends season on two-game winning streak

AURORA | The Rangeview football team opened the 2017 season slow, but ended it on the fast track.

The Raiders knocked off Castle View 31-21 Thursday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium for their second straight victory, which brought them to the finish of first-year coach Brandon Alconcel’s inaugural season at 3-7 overall.

Senior quarterback Jaelin Odegard capped his prep career with 232 yards of total offense, including a passing and rushing touchdown, senior Josiah Allen hauled in a touchdown pass and senior David Aggrey rushed for a score as Rangeview earned its second Mount Wilson League victory of the season after topping Rocky Mountain the previous week.

Odegard’s TD toss to Allen, his short rushing touchdown and junior Axel Lara’s 35 yard field goal sent the Raiders into the lockerroom with a 21-0 halftime advantage over the SaberCats (1-9, 0-5).

Castle View got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, but Rangeview junior Adam Walker answered with a 32 yard fumble return for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the period for a 28-7 edge.

Aggrey piled up 129 yards rushing on just 11 carries, including a 42-yard run to the end zone with 3:17 remaining for the Raiders’ final score. It was Aggrey’s first 100-yard rushing game since Week 6 and his third of the season.

Rangeview finished the season with the same record it had in 2016 under former coach Justin Hoffman, who stepped down in the spring and moved with his family to South Carolina. Alconcel, who spent the past handful of seasons as an assistant at Overland, took over.

The Raiders currently sit No. 32 in 5A RPI going into Friday and Saturday games, which puts them outside the 16-team playoff field.

RANGEVIEW 31, CASTLE VIEW 21

Score by quarters:

Castle View 0 0 7 14 — 21

Rangeview 7 10 7 7 — 31

SCORING

First quarter

Rangeview — Josiah Allen 40 yard pass from Jaelin Odegard (Axel Lara kick), 4:40

Second quarter

Rangeview — Odegard 7 yard run (Lara kick), 6:09

Rangeview — Lara 35 yard field goal, 1:01

Third quarter

Castle View — Morgan Gaffin 29 yard pass from Josh Mullenix (Jonathan Terry kick), 7:12

Rangeview — Adam Walker 32 yard fumble return (Lara kick), 0:14

Fourth quarter

Castle View — Jaylen Jackson 3 yard run (Terry kick), 7:37

Rangeview — David Aggrey 42 yard run (Lara kick), 3:17

Castle View — Jackson 19 yard pass from Mullenix (Terry kick), 0:24

RUSHING

Castle View: Jaylen Jackson 19-88, Jordan Jackson 3-31, Cole Oster 5-11, Team 1-6, Josh Pinello 1-5, Josh Mullenix 7-4, Andrew Adkins 1-2

Rangeview: David Aggrey 11-129, Jaelin Odegard 17-92, Trey Hall 12-42, Team 2-2

PASSING

Castle View: Mullenix 5-14, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 touchdown; Jaylen Jackson 2-9, 42 yards, 2 interceptions; Christian Bemiller 0-1

Rangeview: Odegard 9-19, 140 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

RECEIVING

Castle View: Morgan Gaffin 4-113, Jay Jackson 1-19, Pinello 1-11, Caleb Smith 1-2

Rangeview: Josiah Allen 4-95, Ethan Fray 2-22, Kaleb Starling 1-15, Alex Fragoso 1-7, Jayvion Swain 1-1