Football: Pomona tackles Regis Jesuit just short of its goal to play for 5A state championship

Regis Jesuit sophomore running back Chris Adams sheds a tear after the Raiders’ 24-7 loss to Pomona in a 2016 Class 5A state football semifinal contest on Nov. 26, 2016, at the North Area Athletic Complex. Regis Jesuit had its 10-game winning streak snapped and finished 11-2. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Like Pomona quarterback Ryan Marquez, a shot at playing for the Class 5A state championship eluded the Regis Jesuit football team Saturday afternoon.

The fourth-seeded Raiders needed a win over the top-seeded Panthers at the North Area Athletic Complex to earn another crack at winning the program’s first 5A state championship, but Marquez converted time and time again with his legs and arm and led short-handed Pomona to a 24-7 victory.

While the Panthers advanced to the 5A state championship game on Dec. 3 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High — where they’ll get a rematch with Valor Christian, a 10-7 winner over Cherry Creek — coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team had a 10-game winning streak snapped and finished the season 11-2.

In the second season under Filleman, the Raiders went a step further than they did last season, but remain in search of the program’s first 5A state championship. Regis Jesuit fell short in its bid to make the state championship game for the first time since 2010.

The Raiders scored first on junior DJ Jackson’s 13-yard touchdown run, but committed a pair of turnovers and sputtered the rest of the way offensively as they failed to score at least 34 points for the first time since a 17-0 loss to Mullen Sept. 9.

Trailing early, Pomona (12-1) rallied despite losing senior running back Cameron Gonzales to what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the opening quarter.

Marquez hit a big completion on 3rd-and-nine to get the Panthers in position to tie the score on Kenny Maes’ 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. In the later stages of the period, Marquez hooked up with Jeremy Gonzales for 40 yards on a 3rd-and-16, then turned a broken play into a 9-yard touchdown and a 14-7 Pomona lead at halftime.

Regis Jesuit had two chances to score again in the opening half, but came up short on both.

First, senior linebacker Will Kulick recovered a fumble forced by junior Jake Heimlicher and returned it to the Pomona 10 yard-line, but junior quarterback Justin Lamb’s pitch bounced off Jackson’s hands on the next play and was recovered by the Panthers.

The Raiders got down to the Pomona 27 in the final minute of the first half before Lamb was sacked to take them out of a long field goal range. A Hail Mary pass on the final play snuck through the hands of wide receiver Quentin Birch in the end zone.

Regis Jesuit got just seven offensive plays in the third quarter as the Panthers upped their lead to 21-7. Marquez found Jeremy Gonzales for 29 yards on a 3rd-and-17 and capped the drive with a 1-yard sneak.

Marquez’s 15-yard scramble on a 3rd-and-15 sparked a 13-play drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock and ended in a 32-yard Tyler Thimsen field goal.

Uriah Vigil picked off Lamb in the closing minutes to seal the result.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(1) POMONA 24, (4) REGIS JESUIT 7

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 7 0 0 0 — 7

Pomona 0 14 7 3 — 24

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — DJ Jackson 13 yard run (Jared Worrick kick), 4:36

Second quarter

Pomona — Kenny Maes 1 yard run (Tyler Thimsen kick), 11:55

Pomona — Ryan Marquez 9 yard run (Thimsen kick), 0:51

Third quarter

Pomona —Marquez 1 yard run (Thimsen kick), 3:06

Fourth quarter

Pomona — Thimsen 32 yard field goal, 7:30