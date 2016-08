Football: Overland 2016 schedule

AURORA | The 2016 varsity football schedule for the Overland Trailblazers:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

OVERLAND

OVERLAND

Home games in all caps (played at Stutler Bowl):

Friday, Sept. 2 — DENVER EAST, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8 — vs. Horizon at Five-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 — at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 — RANGEVIEW, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 — LEGACY, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Thursday, Oct. 6 — ARAPAHOE, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 — at Boulder, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 — vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 — DOHERTY, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4 — vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.