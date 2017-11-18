Football: No. 8 Grandview knocks off top-seeded, unbeaten Valor Christian in 5A quarterfinals

Grandview junior tight end Dayne Prim raises his arms in celebration after his 2-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter of the eighth-seeded Wolves’ 28-16 upset win over No. 1 Valor Christian in a 2017 Class 5A state football quarterfinal playoff contest on Nov. 17, 2017, in Highlands Ranch. Grandview kept Valor Christian out of a state championship game for the first time since 2008 and advanced to a semifinal matchup against No. 4 Pomona. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

HIGHLANDS RANCH | When it comes to getting big wins the whole state of Colorado can appreciate, few do it better than coach John Schultz and the Grandview football team.

Schultz’s Wolves were the team to end then-powerhouse Mullen’s 34-game winning streak in 2011 and on Friday night it became the one to strike a blow for the state by knocking Valor Christian off its lofty perch.

With its defense and running game in full playoff splendor, eighth-seeded Grandview overcame a slow start to record a 28-16 Class 5A state quarterfinal victory over the top-seeded, previously unbeaten and defending 5A state champion Eagles, who won’t appear in a state final for the first time since 2008.

Schultz’s Wolves improved to 3-4 all-time against Valor Christian, which it last beat in the 2014 regular season, and moved into the 5A semifinals, where they will face fourth-seeded Pomona. The Panthers topped No. 5 Fairview 48-31, while third-seeded Columbine downed No. 6 Regis Jesuit 28-18 on the other side of the bracket.

Grandview fell into a 10-point hole in the early going at Valor Stadium, which was first hit with rain that turned into snow midway through game, but dug their way out of it as junior Jordan Billingsley got going on the ground.

Coming off a 200-yard, 4-touchdown performance in a first round win over Lakewood, Billingsley began to find the holes cleared by his hard-working offensive line. Two long runs in the second quarter set up rushing Grandview rushing scores for seniors Gunner Gentry and Prentice Wilson for a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Wolves began to roll in the third quarter and made a big play when senior Julius Carter Jr. swallowed up Valor Christian’s punter at the Eagles 10-yard line following a bad snap.

Two plays later, Grandview extended its lead to double-digits when senior quarterback Kyle Smith hit junior tight end Dayne Prim for a 2-yard touchdown off a play action fake.

Frustration began to mount on the Valor Christian side, as a 15-yard personal foul call extended a Grandview drive that result in yet another touchdown, a 25-yard burst through the right side of the line that put the Wolves in full control.

A blocked punt led to a much-needed touchdown for the Eagles, but the Grandview defense made them use three plays from the 3 yard-line, chewing precious time off the clock and also stopped them on the two-point conversion to keep it a two-score game with just under five minutes left.

The Wolves prevented any rally

(8) GRANDVIEW 28, (1) VALOR CHRISTIAN 16

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 14 7 7 — 28

Valor Chr. 7 3 0 6 — 16

SCORING

First quarter

Valor Christian — Josiah Davis 14 yard run (Brian Brogan kick)

Second quarter

Valor Christian — Brogan 22 yard field goal

Grandview — Gunner Gentry 12 yard run (Cobi Wood kick)

Grandview — Prentice Wilson 7 yard run (Wood kick)

Third quarter

Grandview — Dayne Prim 2 yard pass from Kyle Smith (Wood kick)

Fourth quarter

Grandview — Jordan Billingsley 25 yard run (Wood kick)

Valor Christian — Easton Cecil 1 yard run (run failed)