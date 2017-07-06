Football: Mile High Blaze women’s tackle football photo gallery

DENVER | Images from the practice of the Mile High Blaze women’s semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park. The Blaze, a mix of players from Aurora and all around the metro area, were in preparation for a July 8 semifinal playoff game against the St. Louis Slam in the Women’s Football Alliance Division II playoffs. The WFA features more than 60 teams across the country as women’s tackle football continues to grow in popularity. (Photos by Gabriel Christus and Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Maddy Fauth on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Barnum Park in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Ty Lowery-Jones on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Barnum Park in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Kim Fornall on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Barnum Park in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Aspen Verdos, Chantel Hernandez and Ty Lowery-Jones warm up before practice on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Barnum Park in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Chantel Hernandez prepares to hit Tonii Triplett on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Barnum Park in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Ty Lowery-Jones during practice on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Barnum Park in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Coach Barb tries to knock the ball out of Aspen Verdos' hands during practice on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Barnum Park in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Jen Dominy works on snapping the football at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Kim Fornall, right, laughs with a teammate as she straps on her shoulder pads at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Kim Fornall, right, has her hair put into a ponytail by teammate Aspen Verdos at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Offensive players huddle during a practice for the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Tonii Triplett pulls on her helmet at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Head coach Terry Lister, right, gives instructions to his offense at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Offensive players smile at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Offense and defense line up to run a play at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Aspen Verdos, center, carries the football after getting a handoff from Ty Lowery-Jones (7) at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
The offense executes a running play at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Quarterback Ty Lowery-Jones, right, gets her offense together to run a play at a practice of the Mile High Blaze women's semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)