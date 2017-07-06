Football: Mile High Blaze women’s tackle football photo gallery

DENVER | Images from the practice of the Mile High Blaze women’s semipro tackle football team on June 24, 2017, at Barnum Park. The Blaze, a mix of players from Aurora and all around the metro area, were in preparation for a July 8 semifinal playoff game against the St. Louis Slam in the Women’s Football Alliance Division II playoffs. The WFA features more than 60 teams across the country as women’s tackle football continues to grow in popularity. (Photos by Gabriel Christus and Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel