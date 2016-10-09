Football: Lack of focus costs Aurora Central first game of season with 18-7 loss to visiting Westminster

Junior Colby Craft (5) and his Aurora Central teammates listed to coach Jamarr Kerney talk to them after an 18-7 loss to Westminster on Oct 8, 2016, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Penalties and turnovers plagued the Trojans, who suffered their first loss of the season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The city’s number of undefeated Class 5A football teams was cut in half Saturday afternoon, as Aurora Central lost for the first time in 2016.

Eaglecrest took care of business on Thursday to improve to 6-0, but the Trojans were unable to follow suit, as a lack of focus against a Westminster team that came into sunsplashed Aurora Public Schools Stadium winless led to a 18-7 defeat.

Senior quarterback Jalil Grimes gave Aurora Central its only lead of the game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the opening half, but the Wolves jumped in front in the third quarter for good on the first of two touchdown passes from Nick Lopez to Jerel Cummin.

Coach Jamarr Kerney’s Trojans (5-1, 0-1 in the Mount Antero League) got outgained 329-177 in total offense, turned the ball over twice and hurt their chances by committing 11 penalties for 88 yards in their first defeat since a loss to Durango in last season’s Class 4A playoffs.

The Wolves (1-5, 1-0) — who played a difficult non-league slate to open the season — picked up the majority of their yards on the ground as Tristan Giron (120) and Tanner Sisco (100) each reached triple digits on the ground.

Aurora Central continues league play against Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at APS Stadium.

WESTMINSTER 18, AURORA CENTRAL 7

Score by quarters:

Westminster 6 0 6 6 — 18

Aur. Central 0 7 0 0 — 7

SCORING

First quarter

Westminster — Tristan Giron 2 yard run (pass failed), 7:19

Second quarter

Aurora Central — Jalil Grimes 1 yard run (Johnny Mendez kick), 0:11

Third quarter

Westminster — Jerel Cummins 24 yard pass from Nick Lopez (run failed), 5:41

Fourth quarter

Westminster — Cummins 15 yard pass from Lopez (run failed), 9:53

RUSHING

Westminster: Tristan Giron 13-120, Tanner Sisco 23-100, Miguel Villalobos 7-47, Edgar Regalado 3-10, Guillermo Perez 4-10, Nick Lopez 2-(minus 2)

Aurora Central: Francisco Aranda 5-23, Terell Ratcliff 5-19, Michael Thompson 1-7, Colby Craft 2-5, De’Oveya Johnson 2-5, Jouan Kennedy 3-(minus 3)

PASSING

Westminster: Lopez 3-6, 44 yards, 2 touchdowns

Aurora Central: Jalil Grimes 7-15, 116 yards, 1 interception

RECEIVING

Westminster: Jerel Cummins 2-39, Giron 1-5

Aurora Central: Kennedy 1-48, Ratcliff 2-38, Aranda 2-22, Vicquari Horton 1-7, Zandon Delille 1-1