Football: Hog Wars competition returns to Rangeview July 12

Bear Miller, front, and Eaglecrest linemen compete in the tug-o-war event at the 2016 Hog Wars strength and teaamwork competition for prep linemen held on July 13, 2016, at Rangeview High School. This season’s How Wars event is scheduled for July 12. (Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The city’s “Hogs” — aka prep offensive and defensive linemen – get their chance to shine July 12 at the annual Hog Wars strength and teamwork competition held by Rangeview High School.

Under the direction of new Raiders head coach Brandon Alconcel, Hog Wars returns for a 13th season. Events begin at 8:30 a.m. with the championship trophy handed out after the final event, the tug-o-war.

As usual, events also include the 125-pound “log” lift, monster truck tire flip relay, fireman’s carry and the truck push, which this year will be a fire truck from the Aurora Fire Department.

Rangeview finished atop a 16-team field last year to win Hog Wars for the ninth time, while Eaglecrest and Cherokee Trail tied for third last season.

Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley and Mullen have confirmed to join Rangeview in the field.

