Football: Grandview’s season comes to close with 42-20 Class 5A semifinal loss to big-play Pomona

Grandview quarterback Kyle Smith (16) breaks for a long run down the sideline during the Class 5A football semifinal on Nov. 25, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Pomona topped Grandview 42-20 to earn its way into the 5A state championship game, while ending the Wolves season at 10-3. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Grandview rallied from an early deficit to beat Valor Christian in the Class 5A state football quarterfinals, but its hole got to be insurmountable in Saturday’s semifinals at Legacy Stadium.

Pomona’s high-octane offense hit for touchdown plays of 73, 98 and 46 yards in the opening half and the fourth-seeded Panthers never looked back in a 42-20 victory over the eighth-seeded Wolves to move into their third straight 5A state championship game.

Junior Jordan Billingsley rushed for three touchdowns for coach John Schultz’s Grandview team, which finished the season 10-3. The Wolves made their sixth all-time semifinal appearance, yet remain in search of their first trip to the 5A state final since the program’s title-winning season of 2007.

Pomona (11-2), which finished with 500 yards of total offense, is set to take on second-seeded Eaglecrest (13-0) in the 5A state championship game at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos. The Raptors topped No. 3 Columbine 32-31 in double overtime in the opening game of a semifinal doubleheader at Legacy Stadium.

Senior running back Max Borghi cracked the 200-yard rushing mark and scored three times for the Panthers, who also got 275 yards passing — on just nine completions — from senior quarterback Ryan Marquez, who threw a 73-yard TD pass to David Ross on Pomona’s opening drive and a 98-yarder to junior Colton Muller on its second series.

Grandview trailed 21-0 before it got into the end zone for the first time after its defense forced a turnover on downs on a drive in which the Panthers got into the red zone.

Senior quarterback Kyle Smith followed a long pass to senior Gunner Gentry with a 46-yard keeper up the sideline to set up the first touchdown for Billingsley, a 2-yard score with 3:02 left in the opening half.

With a chance to get within seven points, the Wolves went 3-and-out on their first drive of the season half and Pomona responded with a 71-yard drive that ended in Borghi’s 19-yard touchdown that gave it firm control.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(4) POMONA 42, (8) GRANDVIEW 20

Score by quarters:

Pomona 14 7 14 7 — 42

Grandview 0 7 7 6 — 20

SCORING

First quarter

Pomona — David Ross 73 yard pass from Ryan Marquez (McGuire Mallory kick), 11:03

Pomona — Colton Muller 98 yard pass from Marquez (Mallory kick), 2:30

Second quarter

Pomona — Max Borghi 46 yard run (Mallory kick), 11:25

Grandview — Jordan Billingsley 2 yard run (Cobi Wood kick), 3:02

Third quarter

Pomona — Borghi 19 yard run (Mallory kick), 9:05

Pomona — Borghi 56 yard run (Mallory kick), 4:21

Grandview — Billingsley 6 yard run (Wood kick), 7.2

Fourth quarter

Pomona — Riley Welsch 25 yard interception return (Mallory kick), 3:39

Grandview — Billingsley 8 yard run (pass failed), 1:00