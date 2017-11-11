Football: Grandview rolls past Lakewood to set up 5A state quarterfinal with Valor Christian

Grandview junior running back Jordan Billingsley (8) reaches the end zone in the first quarter of a Class 5A state football first round playoff game on Nov. 11, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Billingsley scored four touchdowns in the eighth-seeded Wolves’ 42-0 win over No. 9 Lakewood. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The holes were all over the place Saturday afternoon and Jordan Billingsley and Aaron Harris missed very few of them.

Running behind an offensive line that had its most effective day of the season clearing the way, the Grandview running backs combined for five rushing touchdowns in the eighth-seeded Wolves’ decisive 42-0 win over No. 9 Lakewood in a Class 5A state football first round playoff game at Legacy Stadium.

Billingsley’s fourth touchdown of the game covered 54 yards and invoked the 40-point running clock mercy rule in the third quarter as coach John Schultz’s Grandview team won its postseason opener for a 13th consecutive season.

Harris also rushed for a touchdown and senior quarterback Kyle Smith threw a TD pass to Andrew Turner for the Wolves, who moved into a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Valor Christian.

Grandview joined Friday night winners — second-seeded Eaglecrest (35-14 over Fountain-Fort Carson) and sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit (17-10 over Mullen) — as local teams in the 5A quarterfinals.

(8) GRANDVIEW 42, (9) LAKEWOOD 0



Score by quarters:

Lakewood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview 14 14 14 0 — 42

SCORING

First quarter

Grandview — Jordan Billingsley 4 yard run (kick failed), 8:01

Grandview — Billingsley 25 yard run (Billingsley run), 2:17

Second quarter

Grandview — Aaron Harris 22 yard run (Cobi Wood kick), 7:01

Grandview — Billingsley 9 yard run (Wood kick), 2:40

Third quarter

Grandview — Andrew Turner 39 yard pass from Kyle Smith (Wood kick), 8:40

Grandview — Billingsley 54 yard run (Wood kick), 3:00