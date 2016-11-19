Football: Grandview unable to keep up with Valor Christian in second half, falls in 5A quarterfinals

Grandview junior Aaron Harris (3) chases after Valor Christian sophomore Joshia Davis as he scores a touchdown in the third quarter of a Class 5A state football quarterfinal playoff game on Nov. 18, 2016, at Valor Christian High School. Third-seeded Valor Christian outscored sixth-seeded Grandview 28-0 in the third quarter and went on to win 66-35. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

HIGHLANDS RANCH | Trailing Valor Christian by just three points, the Grandview football team appeared to where it needed to be at halftime of Friday night’s Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal.

By the end of the third quarter, however, the Wolves found themselves down by 31 points and with the end of their season in sight.

Third-seeded Valor Christian scored 35 straight points in the second half and went on for a 66-35 victory over sixth-seeded Grandview at Eagles Stadium to move into the state semifinals for the fifth time in five seasons since it moved to 5A. The Eagles travel to Stutler Bowl at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 to play seventh-seeded Cherry Creek, which upset No. 2 Mullen 34-17.

Coach John Schultz’s Grandview team came into the game looking to even its all-time record against Valor Christian at 3-3 and managed to put up 30 or more points for the seventh straight game thanks to an 148-yard, three-touchdown performance from senior running back Hayden Blubaugh, but saw its season come to an end at 10-2.

Junior linebacker Luke LaFlam put the Wolves on the scoreboard with a fumble return for a touchdown and junior Tanner Gentry caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Kyle Smith in the first half. Blubaugh scored twice in the second quarter — including a 64-yard run that got Grandview within three points at halftime — and a third time in the fourth quarter.

Aurora has one team remaining in the 5A semifinal after fourth-seeded Regis Jesuit got past fifth-seeded Eaglecrest 34-24.

(3) VALOR CHRISTIAN 66, (6) GRANDVIEW 35

Score by quarters:

Grandview 14 14 0 7 — 35

Valor Christian 17 14 28 7 — 66

SCORING

First quarter

Valor Christian — Luke McCaffrey 70 yard pass from Dylan McCaffrey (Brian Brogan kick), 11:37

Grandview — Luke LaFlam 48 yard fumble return touchdown (Ben Montgomery kick), 7:56

Valor Christian — Easton Cecil run (Brogan kick), 5:41

Grandview — Gunner Gentry 65 yard pass from Kyle Smith (Montgomery kick), 4:44

Valor Christian — Brogan 35 yard field goal, 2:06

Second quarter

Grandview — Hayden Blubaugh 3 yard run (Montgomery kick), 7:53

Valor Christian — Cecil 14 yard run (Brogan kick), 4:54

Valor Christian — Ryan Thibault 33 yard pass from Dylan McCaffrey (Brogan kick), 4:47

Grandview — Blubaugh 64 yard run (Montgomery kick), 0:32

Third quarter

Valor Christian — Thibault 35 yard pass from Dylan McCaffrey (Brogan kick), 9:28

Valor Christian — Josiah Davis 29 yard run (Brogan kick), 6:30

Valor Christian — Dylan McCaffrey 51 yard run (Brogan kick), 1:23

Valor Christian — Davis 6 yard run (Brogan kick), 0:22

Fourth quarter

Valor Christian — Jadin Watson 30 yard run (Brogan kick), 5:23

Grandview — Blubaugh 37 yard run (Montgomery kick), 3:26

RUSHING

Grandview: Hayden Blubaugh 16-148, Micah Chavez 5-20, Gunnar Lamphere 4-15, Aaron Harris 2-11, Kyle Smith 8-3, Robert Woods 2-2

Valor Christian: Dylan McCaffrey 6-98, Joshia Davis 13-80, Easton Cecil 5-42, Jadin Watson 2-31, Christian Elliss 1-25, Blake Stenstrom 1-3

PASSING

Grandview: Smith 9-15, 148 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception; Lamphere 3-4, 20 yards

Valor Christian: Dylan McCaffrey 13-16, 238 yards, 3 touchdowns; Stenstrom 2-2, 38 yards

RECEIVING

Grandview: Gunner Gentry 4-96, Chavez 1-38, Amaris Duggan 3-19, Blubaugh 3-15

Valor Christian: Luke McCaffrey 6-130, Ryan Thibault 4-98, Ben Anderson 2-22, Curtis Chiaverini 1-10, Jack Walley 1-10, Elliss 1-6