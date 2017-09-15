Football: Gateway blanked by powerhouse Ponderosa

Gateway senior quarterback Xavier Delk (3) tries to escape the grasp of Ponderosa defensive end Kyle Fehringer during the third quarter of the Olys non-league football game against the Mustangs on Sept. 14, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Gateway fell 49-0 to Ponderosa, currently ranked No. 2 in Class 4A. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Gateway football team already faced a tough task Thursday on a short week after a Saturday game on the Western Slope combined with Homecoming activities.

The Ponderosa football team that arrived to face the Olys at Aurora Public Schools Stadium further compounded the difficulty.

A massive Mustangs squad — ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in the latest CHSAANow.com poll — piled up 42 points in the first two quarters and improved to 3-0 with a 49-0 victory over Gateway.

Coach Taylor Calvert’s Olys (1-2), who played just five days earlier in Grand Junction, managed just 73 yards of total offense against a Ponderosa defense that shut out Douglas County in its previous game.

Senior quarterback Xavier Delk, who had rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games, was held to minus-6 yards on 16 carries and completed five passes for 59 yards.

In one half of work, Mustangs quarterback Sterling Ostdahl threw for 95 yards and five touchdowns, including two apiece to Kade Ongna and Chris Shaw.

The only Aurora team in action on the first day of Week 3 of the prep football season, Gateway returns to APS Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 to face Vista PEAK.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor.

PONDEROSA 49, GATEWAY 0

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 21 21 0 7 – 49

Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING

First quarter

Ponderosa – Kade Ongna 8 yard pass from Sterling Ostdahl (Isaac Power kick), 6:56

Ponderosa – Chris Shaw 19 yard pass from Ostdahl (Power kick), 2:43

Ponderosa – Jevon Glover 27 yard run (Power kick), 1:18

Second quarter

Ponderosa – Shaw 7 yard pass from Ostdahl (Power kick), 9:00

Ponderosa – Ongna 16 yard pass from Ostdahl (Power kick), 4:07

Ponderosa – Jaren Whitehead 3 yard pass from Ostdahl (Power kick), 0:04

Fourth quarter

Ponderosa – Ryder Blair 5 yard run (Matt Waid kick), 7:25

RUSHING

Ponderosa: Jevon Glover 10-115, Sterling Ostdahl 6-62, Quinton Ostdahl 2-11, Koby Kercher 4-10, Jaren Whitehead 1-9, Nick Hoff 1-8, Ryder Blair 2-7, Tyler Sylvester 4-4

Gateway: Marvon Odunoye 14-18, Alan Barron 1-2, Ajonte Manlove 3-2, Kameron Howard-Parish 1-(minus 2), Xavier Delk 16-(minus 6)

PASSING

Ponderosa: Sterling Ostdahl 10-16, 95 yards, 5 touchdowns; Dylan Hollowell 1-2, 14 yards; Sylvester 0-2

Gateway: Delk 5-14, 59 yards

RECEIVING

Ponderosa: Kade Ongna 4-45, Chris Shaw 2-26, Glover 1-15, Kayden Johnson 1-14, Tanner Leebelt 1-7, Whitehead 2-2

Gateway: Howard-Parish 1-30, Manlove 1-12, Daiquan Hill 2-10, Stephan Gaskin 1-7