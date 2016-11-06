Football: Four Aurora teams make way into Class 5A state playoffs

Eaglecrest football players react as coach Mike Schmitt addresses them following a 41-14 victory over Arvada West on Nov. 4, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. The Raptors finished the regular season at 10-0 and received the No. 5 overall seed in the 16-team Class 5A state playoff bracket that came out Sunday, earning them a first round home game against No. 12 Chaparral at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The new RPI system used to determine the 2016 Class 5A state playoff field has drawn plenty of criticism, but the math is now in the past and the postseason is ahead.

After the current season is finished, changes are likely coming to a formula that is based on winning percentage, opponents winning percentage and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage, but the 16 teams that have the chance to win this season’s state title are in place.

Four of the 16 teams in the 5A playoffs hail from Aurora, including three that won their respective conferences — No. 4 Regis Jesuit (Mount Antero), No. 5 Eaglecrest (Mount Wilson) and No. 6 Grandview (Mount Massive) — and will play first round home games, plus 14th-seeded Cherokee Trail, which will play away in the opening stanza of the postseason.

The city’s three conference champions feature a combined 28-2 record, with one of the losses coming when Eaglecrest (10-0) beat Grandview (9-1) head-to-head. Regis Jesuit (9-1) suffered its only loss to Mullen, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Coach Danny Filleman’s fourth-seeded Raiders will take the field at Lou Kellogg Stadium at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for a first round contest against 13th-seeded Fairview (8-2), which has lost to No. 2 Mullen and No. 9 Columbine. Regis Jesuit brings in an eight-game winning streak — which includes a 41-14 victory over No. 16 in its regular season finale — which stretches back to its road loss at rival Mullen on Sept. 9.

Eaglecrest has an argument that its deserves a higher seed as the only undefeated team in 5A, but the Raptors still have a favorable position at No. 5.

Coach Mike Schmitt’s team — which was left controversially out of last season’s playoffs altogether, even when it was 32 teams — has a 7 p.m. Nov. 11 date at Legacy Stadium set to play No. 12 Chaparral, which has suffered all three of its losses to playoff teams (No. 1 Pomona, No. 6 Grandview and No. 8 Highlands Ranch).

With first round victories, the Raiders and Raptors could meet in the second round.

On the lower side of the bracket, coach John Schultz’s sixth-seeded Grandview team has won seven straight games since a seven-point loss to Eaglecrest in Week 3 and drew a first-round matchup against No. 11 Legacy (8-2), whose only instate loss came to Regis Jesuit.

Because the Cherry Creek School District has three first round teams playing at home (No. 7 Cherry Creek, Eaglecrest and Grandview) and only two district facilities, the Wolves’ game was still being scheduled as of Sunday afternoon. A possible scenario could have Grandview playing after Cherry Creek in a late game on Nov. 11 at Stutler Bowl.

Cherokee Trail’s streak of playoff appearances continues under new head coach Dain Mangnall, whose team moved up from No. 16 to No. 14 in the final RPI with a 35-8 loss against Pomona in its season finale.

The 14th-seeded Cougars (5-5), one of three teams with .500 or worse records in the postseason along with 3-7 Bear Creek and No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson, head on the road to face a familiar foe in third-seeded Valor Christian (7-3) at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

With first round victories, the Wolves and Cougars could meet in the second round.

2016 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

First round (Nov. 11-12)

Upper bracket

No. 16 Bear Creek (3-7) at No. 1 Pomona (9-1)

No. 9 Columbine (8-2) at No. 8 Highlands Ranch (7-3)

No. 13 Fairview (8-2) at NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (9-1), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Lou Kellogg Stadium

No. 12 Chaparral (7-3) vs. NO. 5 EAGLECREST (10-0), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Legacy Stadium

Lower bracket

NO. 14 CHEROKEE TRAIL (5-5) at No. 3 Valor Christian (7-3), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Valor Christian

No. 11 Legacy (8-2) at NO. 6 GRANDVIEW (9-1)

No. 10 Ralston Valley (6-4) at No. 7 Cherry Creek (7-3)

No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson (3-7) at No. 2 Mullen (8-2)

Full 2016 Class 5A state playoff brackets & schedule, here