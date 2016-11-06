Football: Final 2016 Class 5A RPI standings

DJ Jackson, left, Mike McPeek (12) and the Regis Jesuit football team finished No. 3 in the final Class 5A RPI standings for the 2016 football season. The 9-1 Raiders led the way among four Aurora schools in the top 16, which determines the state playoff field. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The final RPI standings for the 2016 Class 5A football season as issued by the Colorado High School Activities Association on Nov. 6, 2016. The top 16 teams — which include seven league champions — are used to make up the 5A state playoff field. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2016 CLASS 5A FOOTBALL FINAL RPI STANDINGS

RPI rankings-record-RPI: No. 1 Valor Christian (7-3), 0.671739; 2. Pomona (9-1), 0.650599; 3. REGIS JESUIT (9-1), 0.644166; 4. GRANDVIEW (9-1), 0.639705; 5. Mullen (8-2), 0.632677; 6. Cherry Creek (7-3), 0.616037; 7. EAGLECREST (10-0), 0.615570; 8. Highlands Ranch (7-3), 0.606791; 9. Columbine (8-2), 0.603959; 10. Ralston Valley (6-4), 0.586537; 11. Legacy (8-2), 0.583236; 12. Chaparral (7-3), 0.567438; 13. Fairview (8-2), 0.541767; 14. CHEROKEE TRAIL (5-5), 0.537464; 15. Fountain-Fort Carson (3-7), 0.529945; 16. Bear Creek (3-7), 0.529413; 17. ThunderRidge (4-6), 0.515560; 18. Legend (5-5), 0.514385; 19. Fossil Ridge (7-3), 0.506607; 20. Doherty (8-2), 0.505832; 21. Lakewood (6-4), 0.505224; 22. Mountain Vista (5-5), 0.503717; 23. Poudre (5-5), 0.497771; 24. Horizon (6-4), 0.497215; 25. Arapahoe (5-5), 0.492489; 26. Douglas County (5-5), 0.491109; 27. Castle View (4-6), 0.482689; 28. Westminster (1-9), 0.468724; 29. Arvada West (6-4), 0.467928; 30. Denver East (5-5), 0.454691; 31. RANGEVIEW (3-7), 0.452547; 32. Prairie View (3-7), 0.447109; 33. Rocky Mountain (1-9), 0.443749; 34. Boulder (1-9), 0.417063; 35. Mountain Range (2-8), 0.409654; 36. AURORA CENTRAL (5-5), 0.409428; 37. Rock Canyon (3-7), 0.408244; 38. OVERLAND (2-8), 0.406331; 39. Northglenn (2-8), 0.383041; 40. SMOKY HILL (0-9), 0.357407; 41. Far Northeast Warriors (2-8), 0.346991); 42. HINKLEY (0-10), 0.332581