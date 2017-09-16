Football: Eaglecrest spoils Grandview’s Homecoming with hard-fought 21-14 victory

Eaglecrest senior quarterback Jalen Mergerson (6) smiles as he and teammates shake hands with people in the stands at Legacy Stadium after the Raptors’ 21-14 non-league football win over rival Grandview on Sept. 15, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Eaglecrest football team might have been a nice, winnable matchup for teams on their Homecoming in years past, but not anymore.

The Raptors were in no mood to let rival Grandview celebrate Friday night at Legacy Stadium, as two big-time touchdown connections between seniors Jalen Mergerson and Victor Garnes helped sparked their 21-14 victory in a battle of Aurora’s two unbeaten teams.

Eaglecrest also got a rushing touchdown from senior Kenny Wantings against a Wolves defense that came into the game with a seven-quarter scoreless streak and got an outstanding defensive effort of its own to get to 3-0 for head coach Mike Schmitt.

Missed opportunities plagued Grandview’s offense, which was without star wide receiver Gunnar Gentry for a second straight week due to injury. The Wolves’ lone offensive touchdown came in the final minute when senior quarterback Kyle Smith found junior Andrew Turner in the end zone.

Senior Aaron Harris blocked a punt and pounced on it in the end zone for the other touchdown for coach John Schultz’s Grandview team, which fell to Eaglecrest by a touchdown for the second straight season.

EAGLECREST 21, GRANDVIEW 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 7 0 7 — 21

Grandview 0 0 7 7 — 14

SCORING

First quarter

Eaglecrest — Kenny Wantings 2 yard run (Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 1:43

Second quarter

Eaglecrest — Victor Garnes 27 yard pass from Jalen Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 5:12

Third quarter

Grandview — Aaron Harris blocked punt recovery in end zone (Nolan Richards kick), 7:32

Fourth quarter

Eaglecrest — Garnes 34 yard pass from Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 9:21

Grandview — Andrew Turner 17 yard pass from Kyle Smith (Richards kick), 31.9