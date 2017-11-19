Football: Eaglecrest handles Cherry Creek to make 5A semifinals for first time in 24 years

Eaglecrest senior linebacker Kyante Christian (49) celebrates with teammates after the Raptors’ 26-7 win over Cherry Creek in a Class 5A state football quarterfinal contest on Nov. 18, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. The second-seeded Raptors remained unbeaten and earned their first trip to the 5A semifinals since 1993. (Photo by Philip Poston/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Way back in August, the Eaglecrest football team made a goal to be practicing over Thanksgiving break.

To reach that goal would mean the Raptors would be one of just four teams left in the Class 5A state playoffs.

For the first time since 1993, they are.

With a thorough effort in all phases of the game Saturday at Legacy Stadium, coach Mike Schmitt’s second-seeded Eaglecrest team earned itself a week of practice around the holiday with a 26-7 victory over No. 7 Cherry Creek. Senior Victor Garnes scored twice in the

At the end of their week of practice, the undefeated Raptors will take on third-seeded Columbine (11-1) in a semifinal contest set for 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at Legacy Stadium.

To earn that chance, Eaglecrest had to get a round that stopped it last season and on two other occasions (2001 and 2012) since the program’s championship-winning season of 1993. And that meant defeating a Cherry Creek team that had won nine of the previous 12 meetings between the teams.

The quarterfinal was all Raptors, however, as a defense that came into the game having allowed the second-fewest points in 5A put the wraps on an offense that had scored the second-most points in the classification and also generated two turnovers that led to touchdowns.

A pair of field goals by senior place kicker Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez staked Eaglecrest to a 6-0 lead at halftime, as senior Victor Garnes blocked a field goal by the Bruins’ Mac Willis on the final play of the second quarter.

Garnes finally got Eaglecrest into the end zone in the late stages of the third quarter when he took a swing pass from senior quarterback Jalen Mergerson and tiptoed the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown.

Senior defensive back Jon Heupel picked off Cherry Creek quarterback Alex Padilla on a tipped pass on the very next play and Eaglecrest scored again three plays later when senior running back Kenny Wantings burst into daylight and raced 27 yards to the end zone.

On the first play of the Bruins’ next possession, senior Corey Corbin — who tipped away a fourth-down pass early in the game for a big stop — laid out and intercepted Padilla to get the ball back yet again for the Raptors.

Nine plays later and with five valuable minutes taken off the clock, Eaglecrest scored its third touchdown of the second half when Mergerson lofted a ball to the corner of the end zone where Garnes rose among Bruins’ cornerback Damoni Jones to bring the ball in.

Cherry Creek got on the scoreboard with just 4:41 left when Padilla found Marcus Miller open, but Garnes recovered the subsequent onside kick and Eaglecrest ran out the clock.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(2) EAGLECREST 26, (7) CHERRY CREEK 7

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 0 0 0 7 — 7

Eaglecrest 3 3 7 13 — 26

SCORING

First quarter

Eaglecrest — Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 28 yard field goal, 2:13

Second quarter

Eaglecrest — Sandoval-Jimenez 27 yard field goal, 6:49

Third quarter

Eaglecrest — Victor Garnes 21 yard pass from Jalen Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 23.1

Fourth quarter

Eaglecrest — Kenny Wantings 27 yard run (pass failed), 11:24

Eaglecrest — Garnes 23 yard pass from Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 6:19

Cherry Creek — Marcus Miller 8 yard pass from Alex Padilla (Mac Willis kick), 4:41