Football: Eaglecrest, Grandview set to play back-to-back in 5A semifinal doubleheader

Senior quarterback Jalen Mergerson and the Eaglecrest football team kick off a doubleheader of Class 5A state football postseason action with a noon contest against Columbine on Nov. 25 at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The four teams left standing in the Class 5A state football playoffs — half of which hail from the city — will share the same field Nov. 25 in a unique scheduling twist.

Second-seeded Eaglecrest and eighth-seeded Grandview both won their quarterfinals and with both set to be the host team for the semifinal round, the Cherry Creek School District set up a rare postseason doubleheader at Legacy Stadium.

As the highest remaining seed, the Raptors — who downed seventh-seeded Cherry Creek 26-7 on Saturday to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1993 — play the opening game at noon against third-seeded Columbine, which will be followed by a 5 p.m. contest between Grandview (which knocked off Valor Christian Friday night) and No. 4 Pomona.

A meeting between the CCSD and the Colorado High School Activities Association Monday prompted the start time of the second game to be moved back an hour from its originally scheduled 4 p.m. kickoff due to the expected volume of attendance. Legacy Stadium will be cleared out between games.

Semifinal winners move on to meet at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos.

With Eaglecrest and Grandview still alive, the city has two teams in the semifinals for the first time since the 2010 season, when Cherokee Trail, Grandview and Regis Jesuit made the Final Four. The Raiders edged the Cougars and the Wolves lost to Mullen, which topped Regis Jesuit in the state final.

The Raptors haven’t been this deep in the postseason since way back in 1993, when the program won its only state championship, while the Wolves have been to the semifinals three previous times. Grandview beat Bear Creek in the 2007 semifinals on its way to its only state championship, while it lost to Mullen in 2010 and Valor Christian in 2014.

2017 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Semifinals (Nov. 25 at Legacy Stadium)



No. 3 Columbine (11-1) vs. NO. 2 EAGLECREST (12-0), noon

No. 4 Pomona (10-2) vs. NO. 8 GRANDVIEW (10-2), 5 p.m.

Championship (Dec. 2 at Mile High Stadium)



Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.