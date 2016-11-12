Football: Eaglecrest, Grandview, Regis Jesuit advance to 5A state quarterfinals

AURORA | Eight teams remain in the Class 5A state playoffs and three are from Aurora, as Eaglecrest, Grandview and Regis Jesuit reach posted decisive victories in Friday night’s opening round.

CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

The fourth-seeded Raiders and fifth-seeded Raptors earned the chance to face each other in the quarterfinals by defending their home fields, as Regis Jesuit raced past 13th-seeded Fairview 48-28 at Lou Kellogg Stadium and Eaglecrest handled No. 12 Chaparral 40-12 on the turf at Legacy Stadium.

By virtue of a higher seed and the fact the two teams both played at home in the opening round, Regis Jesuit will be the host team for the quarterfinals.

Grandview also moved into the round of eight with the program’s 12th consecutive victory in the opening round of the playoffs, as the sixth-seeded Wolves took out 11th-seeded Legacy 37-7 at Stutler Bowl.

Next up for Grandview is a visit to third-seeded Valor Christian, which knocked out the fourth Aurora playoff qualifier — No. 14 Cherokee Trail — with a 42-0 victory.

(4) Regis Jesuit 48, (13) Fairview 28

Regis Jesuit made sure Fairview wasn’t able to pull off a playoff upset on the Raiders’ home field as they did in 2011, as a 28-0 first quarter got coach Danny Filleman’s team off to a blazing start on their way to victory.

Junior quarterback Justin Lamb threw touchdown passes to Cade Mendenhall and Aubrey Marschel-Parker and Kiahn Martinez and DJ Jackson rushed for scores in the opening stanza for Regis Jesuit, which won its ninth game in a row to improve t0 10-1.

Senior Alfred Jones added a pair of rushing touchdowns and Jackson had another in the second half for the Raiders.

(5) Eaglecrest 40, (12) Chaparral 12

Eaglecrest posted its first postseason victory since 2012 by piling up 27 points in the opening half against visiting Chaparral.

Junior Victor Garnes impacted the game in all phases again for coach Mike Schmitt’s Raptors, as he rushed for a touchdown, returned an interception for a score and also took a kickoff back 99 yards to the end zone.

Junior quarterback Jalen Mergerson ran for a pair of scores and junior Kenny Wantings also had a TD for Eaglecrest, which remained unbeaten at 11-0.

(6) Grandview 37, (11) Legacy 0

Grandview remained virtually unbeatable in the opening round of the playoffs with a big win over the Lightning.

Senior Hayden Blubaugh rushed for two touchdowns and also returned a missing Legacy field goal for a 99-yard score to help the Wolves improve to 10-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Gunnar Lamphere ran for a touchdown and hooked up with junior Gunner Gentry for a passing touchdown as Grandview’s offense — the top-scoring until in 5A during the regular season — continued to hum.

(3) Valor Christian 42, (14) Cherokee Trail 0

Cherokee Trail dropped to 0-5 all-time — and 0-3 in the playoffs — against Valor Christian with a tough road loss.

Plagued by turnovers, the Cougars got shut out for the first time all season and finished 5-6 in the first season under new head coach Dain Mangnall.

Cherokee Trail fell in the opening round of the playoffs for the third straight season.

