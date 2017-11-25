Football: Eaglecrest gamble in double OT pays off in 5A semifinal win over Columbine

Eaglecrest senior Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez runs off the field after catching a 2-point conversion they gave the Raptors a 32-31 double-overtime win over No. 3 Columbine in a Class 5A state football semifinal on Nov. 25, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Eaglecrest earned a trip to the 5A state championship game Dec. 2 at Mile High Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | With a trip to the Class 5A state championship game hanging in the balance, Eaglecrest football coach Mike Schmitt made a calculated gamble.

Schmitt knew his defense wouldn’t hold up for much longer in overtime after four-plus quarters of pounding against an ultra-physical Columbine team.

So Schmitt put the ball in the hands of his offense in the most pressure of situations, in double overtime trailing by seven points. The Raptors came through as senior Jalen Mergerson threw a touchdown pass and subsequent two-point conversion to senior Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez to deliver a thrilling 32-31 victory at Legacy Stadium.

“I can tell you what, we weren’t going to go again,” Schmitt said.

Second-seeded Eaglecrest survived the war of attrition with third-seeded Columbine (11-2) and earned the program’s first trip to the 5A state championship game since 1993.

The Raptors will play either No. 4 Pomona (10-2) or No. 8 Grandview (10-2) at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos.