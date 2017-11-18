Football: Eaglecrest Football Playoff History (since 2000)

AURORA | A look at the Class 5A state playoff history for the Eaglecrest football team dating back to the 2000 season:

EAGLECREST FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HISTORY (SINCE 2000)

Semifinals: 2017. Quarterfinals: 4 (2001, 2012, 2016, 2017); Playoff appearances: 11.

2017 (5A): Eaglecrest 35, Fountain-Fort Carson 14; Eaglecrest 26, Cherry Creek 7; Eaglecrest vs. Columbine, TBD (semifinals)

2016 (5A): Eaglecrest 40, Chaparral 12; Regis Jesuit 34, Eaglecrest 24 (quarterfinals)

2014 (5A): Eaglecrest 49, Legacy 24; Ralston Valley 44, Eaglecrest 43 (second round)

2013 (5A): Valor Christian 63, Eaglecrest 22 (first round)

2012 (5A): Eaglecrest 29, Chatfield 7; Eaglecrest 14, Chaparral 13; Cherokee Trail 17, Eaglecrest 14 (quarterfinals)

2009 (5A): Eaglecrest 32, Fort Collins 26; Regis Jesuit 49, Eaglecrest 0 (second round)

2008 (5A): Bear Creek 62, Eaglecrest 39 (first round)

2007 (5A): Heritage 46, Eaglecrest 17 (first round)

2006 (5A): Chaparral 35, Eaglecrest 10 (first round)

2005 (5A): Arvada West 63, Eaglecrest 21 (first round)

2001 (5A): Eaglecrest 28, Thomas Jefferson 27; Chatfield 21, Eaglecrest 9 (quarterfinals)