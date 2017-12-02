Football: Eaglecrest edged by Pomona 56-49 in explosive 5A state championship game

Eaglecrest senior Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez, facing, hugs Terrell Thompson after the Raptors’ 56-49 loss to Pomona in the 2017 Class 5A state championship football game on Dec. 2, 2017, at Mile High Stadium. Eaglecrest, which played in the state championship game for the first time since 1993, finished 13-1. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Forty-nine points would have been enough to win 23 of the 25 Class 5A state football championship games since Eaglecrest won its state title in 1993.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, one of the two instances when it wasn’t enough came Saturday night, when Pomona put up 56 points at Mile High Stadium to beat Eaglecrest 56-49 in the highest-scoring 5A state championship game in history.

Senior quarterback Jalen Mergerson’s rushing touchdown with 1 minute, 11 seconds, left in regulation made it a seven-point game, but coach Mike Schmitt’s Eaglecrest team couldn’t recover an onside kick and Pomona got the first down it needed to run out the clock.

“It’s always tough to take a loss at the end of the season, but you can’t be sad about a game like that,” Mergerson said of a game that shattered the previous 5A title game record of 81 points put by Cherry Creek and Arvada West in 1996.

“That was the two best teams going toe-to-toe and it was basically who could make the biggest play at the biggest time. They got the best of us, but it was great for this senior class to leave this legacy.”

In battle of programs that sought the second all-time state football titles in school history, the Panthers (12-2) ended up snapping a drought that stretched back to 1988 — and included losses to Valor Christian in the 2015 and 2016 finals — while the Raptors saw one extended that goes back to 1993.

Eaglecrest also saw a second undefeated season end in the postseason and finished 13-1.

Senior running back Kenny Wantings rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, Mergerson threw TD passes to senior Corey Corbin and junior Dawson Macomber and rushed for a score and senior Sam Onilenla returned a fumbled kickoff to the end zone for the Raptors.

Pomona got five touchdown passes from senior quarterback Ryan Marquez — three to junior Billy Pospisil, including a 28-yard midway through the fourth quarter and proved to the difference — and three rushing touchdowns from senior running back Max Borghi.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasentinel.com. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(4) POMONA 56, (2) EAGLECREST 49

Eaglecrest 0 35 7 7 — 49

Pomona 14 21 14 7 — 56

SCORING

First quarter

Pomona — Billy Pospisil 32 yard pass from Ryan Marquez (McGuire Mallory kick), 5:02

Pomona — Pospisil 54 yard pass from Marquez (Mallory kick), 0:46

Second quarter

Eaglecrest — Dawson Macomber 25 yard pass from Jalen Mergerson (Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 10:48

Pomona — Max Borghi 28 yard run (Mallory kick), 9:28

Eaglecrest — Kenny Wantings 72 yard run (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 9:10

Eaglecrest — Wantings 2 yard run (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 5:14

Eaglecrest — Sam Onilenla 30 yard fumble return (Sandoval-Jimenez kick) ,5:03

Pomona — Riley Govan 12 yard pass from Marquez (Mallory kick), 2:14

Eaglecrest — Corey Corbin 58 yard pass from Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 1:26

Pomona — Colton Muller 31 yard pass from Marquez (Mallory kick), 0:33

Third quarter

Pomona — Borghi 3 yard run (Mallory kick), 8:51

Eaglecrest — Wantings 10 yard run (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 5:28

Pomona — Borghi 2 yard run (Mallory kick), 2:55

Fourth quarter

Pomona — Pospisil 28 yard pass from Marquez (Mallory kick), 6:25

Eaglecrest — Mergerson 14 yard run (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 1:11