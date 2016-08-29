Football: Eaglecrest 2016 schedule

AURORA | The 2016 varsity football schedule for the Eaglecrest Raptors:

EAGLECREST

Home games in all caps (played at Legacy Stadium):

Thursday, Sept. 1 — vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9 — vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 — GRANDVIEW, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 — vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 — BEAR CREEK, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 — vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 — RANGEVIEW, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 — CASTLE VIEW, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 — vs. Ralston Valley at North Area Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 — ARVADA WEST, 7 p.m.