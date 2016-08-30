Football: Class 5A Mount Wilson League at a glance for 2016 season

AURORA | The following is a look at teams in the new Mount Wilson League, a Class 5A league, for the 2016 prep football season that includes Eaglecrest and Rangeview from Aurora:

RANGEVIEW

MOUNT WILSON LEAGUE (5A)

2015 records: Ralston Valley (9-3), Rocky Mountain (6-4), EAGLECREST (4-6), RANGEVIEW (4-6), Arvada West (1-9), Castle View (1-9)

2015 Class 5A state playoff qualifiers: Ralston Valley (lost to Valor Christian in quarterfinals); Rocky Mountain (lost to Mullen in 1st round); RANGEVIEW (lost to REGIS JESUIT in 1st round)

Coaches: Arvada West — Brad Pyatt; Castle View — Dustin Pfeiffer; EAGLECREST — MIKE SCHMITT; Ralston Valley — Matt Loyd; RANGEVIEW — JUSTIN HOFFMAN; Rocky Mountain — Mark Brook

EAGLECREST

Mount Wilson schedule

Week 6 — EAGLECREST vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

Ralston Valley vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Arvada West at North Area Athletic Complex, Oct. 8, Noon

Week 7 — Arvada West at Ralston Valley, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. EAGLECREST at Legacy Stadium, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 8 — Arvada West vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Castle View vs. EAGLECREST at Legacy Stadium, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Ralston Valley vs. RANGEVIEW at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.

Week 9 — EAGLECREST vs. Ralston Valley at North Area Athletic Complex, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Castle View vs. Arvada West at North Area Athletic Complex, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. RANGEVIEW at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 29, 5 p.m.

Week 10 — Arvada West vs. EAGLECREST at Legacy Stadium, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Ralston Valley vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.