Football: Class 5A Mount Massive League at a glance for 2016 season

AURORA | The following is a look at teams in the new Mount Massive League, a Class 5A league, for the 2016 prep football season that includes Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill from Aurora:

GRANDVIEW

MOUNT MASSIVE LEAGUE

2015 records: Arapahoe (10-1), GRANDVIEW (9-3), Boulder (5-5), Doherty (5-5), OVERLAND (3-7), SMOKY HILL (2-8)

2015 Class 5A state playoff qualifiers: GRANDVIEW (lost to Pomona in quarterfinals), Arapahoe (lost to Ralston Valley in 2nd round), Doherty (lost to Horizon in 1st round), Boulder (lost to Legacy in 1st round), OVERLAND (lost to Columbine in 1st round)

Coaches: Arapahoe — Mike Campbell; GRANDVIEW — JOHN SCHULTZ; Boulder — Vincent Smith; Doherty — Jeff Krumlauf; OVERLAND — SETH REPLOGLE; SMOKY HILL — JOHN TRAHAN

OVERLAND

Mount Massive schedule

Week 6 — Arapahoe vs. OVERLAND at Stutler Bowl, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

GRANDVIEW at Boulder, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Doherty vs. SMOKY HILL at Stutler Bowl, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

Week 7 — GRANDVIEW vs. SMOKY HILL at Stutler Bowl, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

OVERLAND at Boulder, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

SMOKY HILL

Week 8 — Boulder vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 4 p.m.

OVERLAND vs. SMOKY HILL at Stutler Bowl, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Doherty vs. GRANDVIEW at Legacy Stadium, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Week 9 — Doherty vs. OVERLAND at Stutler Bowl, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

GRANDVIEW vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

SMOKY HILL at Boulder, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Week 10 — Boulder vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. SMOKY HILL at Stutler Bowl, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

OVERLAND vs. GRANDVIEW at Legacy Stadium, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.