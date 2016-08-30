Football: Class 5A Mount Evans League at a glance for 2016 season

AURORA | The following is a look at teams in the new Mount Evans League, a Class 5A league, for the 2016 prep football season that includes Cherokee Trail and Hinkley from Aurora:

CHEROKEE TRAIL

MOUNT EVANS LEAGUE

2015 records: Pomona (10-4); Mountain Vista (8-3); Chaparral (7-4); CHEROKEE TRAIL (5-5); Rock Canyon (5-5); HINKLEY (2-8)

2015 Class 5A state playoff qualifiers: Pomona (lost to Valor Christian in state championship game); Mountain Vista (lost to GRANDVIEW in 2nd round); Chaparral (lost to Valor Christian in 2nd round); CHEROKEE TRAIL (lost to Heritage in 1st round); Rock Canyon (lost to Cherry Creek in 1st round)

Coaches: Pomona — Jay Madden; Mountain Vista — Ric Cash; Chaparral — Rod Dobbs; CHEROKEE TRAIL — DAIN MANGNALL; Rock Canyon — Brian Lamb; HINKLEY — MICHAEL FARDA

Mt. Evans schedule

Week 6 — Rock Canyon vs. Pomona at North Area Athletic Complex, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at CHEROKEE TRAIL, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Mountain Vista at HINKLEY, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

HINKLEY

Week 7 — HINKLEY vs. Pomona at North Area Athletic Complex, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. Rock Canyon at Sports Authority Stadium (Parker), Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Chaparral vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

Week 8 — HINKLEY at CHEROKEE TRAIL, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Chaparral at Sports Authority Stadium (Parker), Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Week 9 — CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Chaparral at Sports Authority Stadium (Parker), Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at HINKLEY, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.

Week 10 — Mountain Vista vs. Rock Canyon at Sports Authority Stadium (Parker), Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

Chaparral vs. HINKLEY at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.

CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. Pomona at North Area Athletic Complex, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.