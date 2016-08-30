Football: Class 5A Mount Antero League at a glance for 2016 season

AURORA | The following is a look at teams in the new Mount Antero League, a Class 5A league, for the 2016 prep football season that includes Aurora Central and Regis Jesuit from Aurora:

REGIS JESUIT

MOUNT ANTERO LEAGUE

2015 records: REGIS JESUIT (9-3), Westminster (9-1), AURORA CENTRAL (8-3, 4A), Legacy (8-3), Bear Creek (4-6), Douglas County (2-8)

2015 Class 5A/4A state playoff qualifiers: REGIS JESUIT (lost to Columbine in quarterfinals); Westminster (lost to Fruita Monument in 1st round); AURORA CENTRAL (lost to Durango in 4A 1st round); Legacy (lost to REGIS JESUIT in 2nd round); Bear Creek (lost to Arapahoe in 1st round)

Coaches: REGIS JESUIT — DANNY FILLEMAN; Westminster — Kerry Denison; AURORA CENTRAL — JAMARR KERNEY; Bear Creek — Zach Morris; Douglas County — Gene Hill; Legacy — Wayne Voorhees

Mt. Antero schedule

Week 6 — Bear Creek at Douglas County, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Legacy at REGIS JESUIT, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. AURORA CENTRAL at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

AURORA CENTRAL

Week 7 — Legacy vs. AURORA CENTRAL at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 14, 6 p.m.

Bear Creek at Westminster, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Douglas County at REGIS JESUIT, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Week 8 — REGIS JESUIT vs. AURORA CENTRAL at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Douglas County at Westminster, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Legacy vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, Oct. 21, 4 p.m.

Week 9 — AURORA CENTRAL vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Douglas County at Legacy, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Westminster at REGIS JESUIT, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Week 10 — AURORA CENTRAL at Douglas County, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Legacy, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

REGIS JESUIT vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.