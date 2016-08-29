Football: Class 4A Plains League at a glance for 2016 season

AURORA | The following is a look at teams in the new Plains League, a predominantly Class 4A league, for the 2016 prep football season that includes Gateway from Aurora:

GATEWAY

PLAINS LEAGUE (4A)

2015 records: Dakota Ridge (9-2), Heritage (8-3), Adams City (3-7), Chatfield (3-7), GATEWAY (3-7), Golden (3-7)

2015 Class 5A/4A state playoff qualifiers: Dakota Ridge (lost to Palmer Ridge in 4A 1st round); Heritage (lost to Columbine in 5A 2nd round)

Coaches: Adams City — Julian Banks; Chatfield — Bret McGatlin; Dakota Ridge — Ron Woitalewicz; GATEWAY — SHANE WARD; Golden — Jason Neely; Heritage — Tyler Knoblock

Plains League schedule

Week 6 — Dakota Ridge vs. GATEWAY at Aur. Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

Adams City vs. Heritage at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Golden vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

Week 7 — Adams City vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Dakota Ridge vs. Golden at North Area Athletic Complex, Oct. 14, 4 p.m.

GATEWAY vs. Heritage at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Week 8 — Heritage vs. Dakota Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Golden at Adams City, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Chatfield vs. GATEWAY at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.

Week 9 — Golden vs. Heritage at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

GATEWAY at Adams City, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Chatfield vs. Dakota Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Week 10 — GATEWAY vs. Golden at North Area Athletic Complex, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.

Chatfield vs. Heritage at Jeffco Stadium, Nov. 4, 4 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Adams City, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.