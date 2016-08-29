Football: Aurora Central 2016 schedule

AURORA | The 2016 varsity football schedule for the Aurora Central Trojans:

AURORA CENTRAL

Home games in all caps (played at Aurora Public Schools Stadium):

Friday, Sept. 2 — vs. Coronado at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10 — NORTHGLENN, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 — vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 — MOUNTAIN RANGE, 6:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 1 — at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 — WESTMINSTER, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 — LEGACY, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 — REGIS JESUIT, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 — vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 — at Douglas County, 7 p.m.