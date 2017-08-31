Football: Aurora’s Week 1 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2017 prep football season:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Coronado vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Mountain Range at 5-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Erie vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Littleton, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7:30 p.m.