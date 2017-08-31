Football: Aurora’s Week 1 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2017 prep football season:

FOOTBALL 2017: WEEK ONE

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Coronado vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Mountain Range at 5-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Erie vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Littleton, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7:30 p.m.