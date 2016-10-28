Football: Aurora’s Week 9 scoreboard/schedule

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams for Week 9 of the 2016 prep football season:

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Aurora Central vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Doherty vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Boulder, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Rock Canyon at Hinkley, 11 a.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Eaglecrest 38, Ralston Valley 21

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 14 7 10 — 38

Ralston Valley 0 7 7 7 — 21

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 65 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdown, 56 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; Victor Garnes 26 yards receiving, receiving touchdown, kickoff return touchdown, interception; Corey Corbin 30 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 29 yard field goal; Kenny Wantings 19-121