Football: Aurora’s Week 9 scoreboard

Vista PEAK junior Tyshun Hamilton (82) heads towards the sideline on his way to a big kickoff return during the first half of the Bison’s East Metro League contest against Thomas Jefferson on Oct. 27, 2017, at All-City Stadium in Denver. The Bison fell to the Spartans 36-10. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2017 prep football season. Will be updated:

FOOTBALL 2017: AURORA’S WEEK 9 SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Mount Antero League: Bear Creek (4-4, 3-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-7, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 10 a.m.

Mount Massive League: Overland (5-3, 2-1) vs. Doherty (5-3, 2-1) at Garry Berry Stadium, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Mount Evans League: Mountain Vista 35, Cherokee Trail 7

Plains League: Gateway 20, Adams City 19

Mount Wilson League: Rangeview 21, Rocky Mountain 17

Mount Antero League: Regis Jesuit 42, Westminster 14

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 14 14 14 0 — 42

Westminster 0 0 0 14 — 14

Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez 4 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Justin Lamb 2 passing touchdowns; Cade Mendenhall receiving touchdown

East Metro League: Thomas Jefferson 36, Vista PEAK 10

Mount Massive League: Grandview 28, Arapahoe 10

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Mount Massive League: Boulder 14, Smoky Hill 0

Mount Evans League: Rock Canyon 30, Hinkley 0

Mount Wilson League: Eaglecrest 17, Ralston Valley 15