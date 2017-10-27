Football: Aurora’s Week 9 scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2017 prep football season. Will be updated:
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Mount Antero League: Bear Creek (4-4, 3-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-7, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 10 a.m.
Mount Massive League: Overland (5-3, 2-1) vs. Doherty (5-3, 2-1) at Garry Berry Stadium, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Mount Evans League: Mountain Vista 35, Cherokee Trail 7
Plains League: Gateway 20, Adams City 19
Mount Wilson League: Rangeview 21, Rocky Mountain 17
Mount Antero League: Regis Jesuit 42, Westminster 14
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 14 14 14 0 — 42
Westminster 0 0 0 14 — 14
Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez 4 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Justin Lamb 2 passing touchdowns; Cade Mendenhall receiving touchdown
East Metro League: Thomas Jefferson 36, Vista PEAK 10
Mount Massive League: Grandview 28, Arapahoe 10
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
Mount Massive League: Boulder 14, Smoky Hill 0
Mount Evans League: Rock Canyon 30, Hinkley 0
Mount Wilson League: Eaglecrest 17, Ralston Valley 15