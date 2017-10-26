Football: Aurora’s Week 9 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2017 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL 2017: AURORA’S WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Mount Massive League: Boulder (2-6, 1-2) vs. Smoky Hill (1-7, 0-3) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Mount Evans League: Hinkley (1-7, 0-3) vs. Rock Canyon (4-4, 0-3) at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mount Wilson League: Ralston Valley (5-3, 3-0) vs. Eaglecrest (8-0, 3-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Mount Evans League: Mountain Vista (3-5, 1-2) at Cherokee Trail (4-4, 2-1), 4 p.m.

Plains League: Adams City (2-6, 0-3) vs. Gateway (2-6, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Wilson League: Rangeview (1-7, 0-3) vs. Rocky Mountain (3-5, 1-2) at French Field, 7 p.m.

Mount Antero League: Regis Jesuit (7-1, 3-0) at Westminster (1-7, 1-2), 7 p.m.

East Metro League: Vista PEAK (4-4, 2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (6-2, 2-1) at All-City Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mount Massive League: Arapahoe (2-6, 1-2) vs. Grandview (6-2, 3-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Mount Antero League: Bear Creek (4-4, 3-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-7, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 10 a.m.

Mount Massive League: Overland (5-3, 2-1) vs. Doherty (5-3, 2-1) at Garry Berry Stadium, 6 p.m.