Football: Aurora’s Week 8 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2017 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL 2017: AURORA’S WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Rangeview vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Aurora Central at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.