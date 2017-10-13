Football: Aurora’s Week 7 scoreboard

Grandview junior Jordan Billingsley, center, is dragged down by two Smoky Hill tacklers after a big gain during the second quarter of the Wolves’ 47-0 Mount Massive League football win over the Buffaloes on Oct. 12, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Grandview’s win was one of three for Aurora teams to kick off Week 7 of the 2017 prep football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2017 prep football season. Will be updated:

FOOTBALL 2017: AURORA’S WEEK 7 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

Grandview 47, Smoky Hill 0

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview 7 34 6 0 — 47

Regis Jesuit 47, Douglas County 0

Vista PEAK 48, Kennedy 0

Score by quarters:

Kennedy 0 0 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 7 27 14 0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 111 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns, 36 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Tyrese Bailey 187 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; J.J. Augustus 99 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Dudley Conner IV receiving touchdown

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Boulder vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m. (Overland Homecoming)

Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m. (Cherokee Trail Homecoming)

Eaglecrest vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Pomona at Hinkley, 11 a.m.