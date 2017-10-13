Football: Aurora’s Week 7 scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2017 prep football season. Will be updated:
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
Grandview 47, Smoky Hill 0
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview 7 34 6 0 — 47
Regis Jesuit 47, Douglas County 0
Vista PEAK 48, Kennedy 0
Score by quarters:
Kennedy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 7 27 14 0 — 48
Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 111 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns, 36 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Tyrese Bailey 187 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; J.J. Augustus 99 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Dudley Conner IV receiving touchdown
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Boulder vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m. (Overland Homecoming)
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m. (Cherokee Trail Homecoming)
Eaglecrest vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Pomona at Hinkley, 11 a.m.