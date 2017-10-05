Football: Aurora’s Week 6 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2017 prep football season:

FOOTBALL 2017: AURORA’S WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

Vista PEAK vs. Denver North at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Arvada West vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Boulder vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m. (Eaglecrest Homecoming)

Smoky Hill vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

Gateway vs. Dakota Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Hinkley vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7:30 p.m.