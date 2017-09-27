Football: Aurora’s Week 5 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2017 prep football season:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
Eaglecrest vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m. (Anvil Game)
Overland vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
Hinkley vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Lutheran, 7 p.m.