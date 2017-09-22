Football: Aurora’s Week 4 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2017 prep football season:

FOOTBALL 2017: AURORA’S WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Overland vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Denver East at Hinkley, noon

Arvada West vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 6 p.m.