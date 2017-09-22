Football: Aurora’s Week 4 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2017 prep football season:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Overland vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Denver East at Hinkley, noon
Arvada West vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 6 p.m.