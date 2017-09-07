Football: Aurora’s Week 2 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2017 prep football season:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Mountain Vista vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Horizon vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6 p.m.
Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Mead, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Gateway vs. Grand Junction Central at Stocker Stadium, 1 p.m.
Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.