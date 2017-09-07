Football: Aurora’s Week 2 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2017 prep football season:

FOOTBALL 2017: WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Mountain Vista vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Horizon vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Mead, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Gateway vs. Grand Junction Central at Stocker Stadium, 1 p.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.