Football: Aurora’s Week 10 scoreboard

AURORA | The Week 10 scoreboard for Aurora teams for the 2017 season. Will be updated:
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Mount Antero League: Douglas County vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 11 a.m.
Mount Massive League: Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
East Metro League: Palmer Ridge 49, Vista PEAK 9
Mount Evans League: Chaparral 36, Hinkley 20
Mount Evans League: Pomona 48, Cherokee Trail 12
Mount Massive League: Grandview 23, Overland 6
Mount Antero League: Regis Jesuit 42, Bear Creek 6
Mount Wilson League: Eaglecrest 35, Arvada West 7
Plains League: Golden 33, Gateway 24
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
Mount Wilson League: Rangeview 31, Castle View 21