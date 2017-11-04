Football: Aurora’s Week 10 scoreboard

Gateway senior quarterback Xavier Delk (3) stays on his feet as he gets blocks from his teammates on a long run during the third quarter of the Olys’ 33-24 Week 10 Plains League football loss to Golden on Nov. 3, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Week 10 scoreboard for Aurora teams for the 2017 season. Will be updated:

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Mount Antero League: Douglas County vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 11 a.m.

Mount Massive League: Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

East Metro League: Palmer Ridge 49, Vista PEAK 9

Mount Evans League: Chaparral 36, Hinkley 20

Mount Evans League: Pomona 48, Cherokee Trail 12

Mount Massive League: Grandview 23, Overland 6

Mount Antero League: Regis Jesuit 42, Bear Creek 6

Mount Wilson League: Eaglecrest 35, Arvada West 7

Plains League: Golden 33, Gateway 24

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Mount Wilson League: Rangeview 31, Castle View 21