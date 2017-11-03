Football: Aurora’s Week 10 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams for Week 10 of the 2017 prep football season:

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Castle View vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Golden vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Bear Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Palmer Ridge vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Douglas County vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 11 a.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 1 p.m.