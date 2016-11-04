Football: Aurora’s Week 10 football scoreboard

Eagelcrest’s Quentin Bowen (23) and Kyante Christian (49) close in on Arvada West quarterback Johnny Krutsch during the first half of the Raptors’ 41-14 Mount Wilson League football win over the Wildcats on Nov. 3, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. Eaglecrest finished the regular season 10-0 and won the league championship. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The scoreboard for Aurora teams during Week 10 of the 2016 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Arapahoe 48, Smoky Hill 14

Chaparral 49, Hinkley 0

Grandview 49, Overland 19

Palmer Ridge 63, Vista PEAK 32

Pomona 35, Cherokee Trail 8

Rangeview 11, Castle View 6

Regis Jesuit 41, Bear Creek 14

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

Eaglecrest 41, Arvada West 14 — A-Town Game of the Week

Score by quarters:

Arvada West 0 0 7 7 — 14

Eaglecrest 0 20 14 7 — 41

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 2 receiving touchdowns; Victor Garnes 2 rushing touchdowns; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown

Douglas County 27, Aurora Central 6

Gateway 17, Golden 14