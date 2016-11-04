Football: Aurora’s Week 10 football scoreboard

AURORA | The scoreboard for Aurora teams during Week 10 of the 2016 prep football season:
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
Arapahoe 48, Smoky Hill 14
Chaparral 49, Hinkley 0
Grandview 49, Overland 19
Palmer Ridge 63, Vista PEAK 32
Pomona 35, Cherokee Trail 8
Rangeview 11, Castle View 6
Regis Jesuit 41, Bear Creek 14
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
Eaglecrest 41, Arvada West 14 — A-Town Game of the Week
Score by quarters:
Arvada West 0 0 7 7 — 14
Eaglecrest 0 20 14 7 — 41
Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 2 receiving touchdowns; Victor Garnes 2 rushing touchdowns; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown
Douglas County 27, Aurora Central 6
Gateway 17, Golden 14