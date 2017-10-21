Football: Aurora Week 8 scoreboard

Hinkley’s Calvin Pope (7) tries to split Cherokee Trail defenders Mason Calhoun (24) and Donovan Swift (3) during the fourth quarter of a Mount Evans League football game on Oct. 20, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Pope’s run set up the Thunderbirds’ lone touchdown, but the Cougars came away with a thorough 49-8 victory as part of Aurora’s Week 8 action. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 8 of the 2017 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

Friday, Oct. 20

Chatfield 63, Gateway 7

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 0 7 0 — 7

Chatfield 28 21 7 7 — 63

Cherokee Trail 49, Hinkley 8

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 15 13 14 7 — 49

Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail highlights: Torrey Sanders 103 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Hayden Albaugh 162 yards passing, passing touchdown, 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Darius Swanson 73 yards receiving, receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown; Caleb Huff rushing touchdown. Hinkley highlights: Richard Taylor rushing touchdown; Calvin Pope 103 yards rushing; Taywon Bryant 2-point conversion run; Casey Sharpe 54 yards receiving

Grandview 42, Doherty 2

Score by quarters:

Grandview 27 0 7 8 — 42

Doherty 0 2 0 0 — 2

Overland 28, Smoky Hill 0

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 14 0 14 — 28

Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert rushing touchdown; Jeremiah Davis rushing touchdown; Vaejon Robinson rushing touchdown; Jalon’e Rice rushing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 55, Aurora Central 0

Thursday, Oct. 19

Eaglecrest 41, Castle View 13

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 21 20 0 0 — 41

Castle View 0 0 0 0 — 13

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 180 yards passing, passing touchdown, 90 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Kenny Wantings 74 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 119 yards receiving, receiving touchdown

Ralston Valley 42, Rangeview 6

Vista PEAK 48, Lincoln 6

Score by quarters:

Lincoln 0 0 6 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 14 27 7 0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 243 yards passing, 5 passing touchdowns; JJ Augustus 150 yards receiving, 4 receiving touchdowns; Dudley Conner IV 64 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Tyrese Bailey rushing touchdown; Cordell Robinson fumble return touchdown