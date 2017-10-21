Football: Aurora Week 8 scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 8 of the 2017 prep football season:
Friday, Oct. 20
Chatfield 63, Gateway 7
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 0 7 0 — 7
Chatfield 28 21 7 7 — 63
Cherokee Trail 49, Hinkley 8
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 15 13 14 7 — 49
Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cherokee Trail highlights: Torrey Sanders 103 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Hayden Albaugh 162 yards passing, passing touchdown, 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Darius Swanson 73 yards receiving, receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown; Caleb Huff rushing touchdown. Hinkley highlights: Richard Taylor rushing touchdown; Calvin Pope 103 yards rushing; Taywon Bryant 2-point conversion run; Casey Sharpe 54 yards receiving
Grandview 42, Doherty 2
Score by quarters:
Grandview 27 0 7 8 — 42
Doherty 0 2 0 0 — 2
Overland 28, Smoky Hill 0
Score by quarters:
Overland 0 14 0 14 — 28
Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0
Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert rushing touchdown; Jeremiah Davis rushing touchdown; Vaejon Robinson rushing touchdown; Jalon’e Rice rushing touchdown
Regis Jesuit 55, Aurora Central 0
Thursday, Oct. 19
Eaglecrest 41, Castle View 13
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 21 20 0 0 — 41
Castle View 0 0 0 0 — 13
Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 180 yards passing, passing touchdown, 90 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Kenny Wantings 74 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez 119 yards receiving, receiving touchdown
Ralston Valley 42, Rangeview 6
Vista PEAK 48, Lincoln 6
Score by quarters:
Lincoln 0 0 6 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 14 27 7 0 — 48
Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 243 yards passing, 5 passing touchdowns; JJ Augustus 150 yards receiving, 4 receiving touchdowns; Dudley Conner IV 64 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Tyrese Bailey rushing touchdown; Cordell Robinson fumble return touchdown