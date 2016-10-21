Football: Aurora Week 8 schedule/scoreboard

AURORA | The schedule and scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the prep football season:
WEEK 8 AURORA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
Vista PEAK vs. Lincoln at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.
Castle View vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5 p.m.
Ralston Valley vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Doherty vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Chatfield vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Cherokee Trail 63, Hinkley 0
Regis Jesuit 38, Aurora Central 0
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 0 22 8 8 — 38
Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit highlights: Michael McPeek 159 yards passing, passing touchdown, 43 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Kiahn Martinez 47 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Alfred Jones 41 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; DJ Jackson 53 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Cade Mendenhall receiving touchdown. Aurora Central highlights: Fransisco Aranda 24 yards rushing; Terell Ratcliff 20 yards rushing, 20 yards receiving
Overland 42, Smoky Hill 24 — A-Town Game of the Week
Score by quarters:
Overland 7 14 7 14 — 42
Smoky Hill 7 3 0 14 — 24
Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert 3 rushing touchdowns; Donavan Carver 2 rushing touchdowns; Jalone Rice interception return touchdown; Smoky Hill highlights: Karson Avila 2 passing touchdowns; Maurice Wyatt 2 receiving touchdowns; Joseph Lawrence rushing touchdown