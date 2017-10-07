Football: Aurora Week 6 scoreboard

Vista PEAK running back Tyrese Bailey bursts through the hole during the Bison’s game against Denver North on Oct. 6, 2017, at All-City Stadium in Denver. Vista PEAK fell to North 15-13 in a tight East Metro League opener. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep football scoreboard for Week 6 of the 2017 season:

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

Arvada West 40, Rangeview 7

Score by quarters:

Arvada West  12  14  7  7 — 40

Rangeview        0   7  0  0 —   7

Rangeview highlights: Dayzawn Jackson rushing touchdown; David Aggrey 113 yards rushing

Chaparral 35, Cherokee Trail 0

Dakota Ridge 43, Gateway 36

Score by quarters:

Gateway          15  7    o  14 — 36

Dakota Ridge  7  6   23  7 — 43

Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 3 rushing touchdowns; Xavier Delk passing touchdown; Ajonte Manlove receiving touchdown; Elijah Williams kickoff return touchdown

Denver North 15, Vista PEAK 13

Doherty 29, Smoky Hill 14

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  6  0  8  0 — 14

Doherty        7  9  6  7 — 29

Smoky Hill highlights: Obasanji Sanni rushing touchdown

Eaglecrest 40, Rocky Mountain 7

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mtn.    0    0  0  7 —   7

Eaglecrest    10  30  0  0 — 40

Grandview 45, Boulder 6

Overland 47, Arapahoe 28

Score by quarters:

Overland  13  7  13  14 — 47

Arapahoe   7  14   0  7 — 28

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert 238 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Luis Ruiz 130 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; Jalon’e Rice 84 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Jermaine Davis receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 32, Legacy 7

Score by quarters:

Legacy           9  7  7  9 — 32

Regis Jesuit  0  7  0  0 —   7

Westminster 50, Aurora Central 14

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central   7  0    7    0 — 14

Westminster      14  9  14  13 — 50

Aurora Central highlights: Erick Covington 85 yard rushing touchdown; Chris Parrish 90 yard kickoff return touchdown

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Mountain Vista 50, Hinkley 12

