Football: Aurora Week 6 scoreboard

AURORA | The Aurora prep football scoreboard for Week 6 of the 2017 season:
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
Arvada West 40, Rangeview 7
Score by quarters:
Arvada West 12 14 7 7 — 40
Rangeview 0 7 0 0 — 7
Rangeview highlights: Dayzawn Jackson rushing touchdown; David Aggrey 113 yards rushing
Chaparral 35, Cherokee Trail 0
Dakota Ridge 43, Gateway 36
Score by quarters:
Gateway 15 7 o 14 — 36
Dakota Ridge 7 6 23 7 — 43
Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 3 rushing touchdowns; Xavier Delk passing touchdown; Ajonte Manlove receiving touchdown; Elijah Williams kickoff return touchdown
Denver North 15, Vista PEAK 13
Doherty 29, Smoky Hill 14
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 6 0 8 0 — 14
Doherty 7 9 6 7 — 29
Smoky Hill highlights: Obasanji Sanni rushing touchdown
Eaglecrest 40, Rocky Mountain 7
Score by quarters:
Rocky Mtn. 0 0 0 7 — 7
Eaglecrest 10 30 0 0 — 40
Grandview 45, Boulder 6
Overland 47, Arapahoe 28
Score by quarters:
Overland 13 7 13 14 — 47
Arapahoe 7 14 0 7 — 28
Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert 238 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Luis Ruiz 130 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; Jalon’e Rice 84 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Jermaine Davis receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 32, Legacy 7
Score by quarters:
Legacy 9 7 7 9 — 32
Regis Jesuit 0 7 0 0 — 7
Westminster 50, Aurora Central 14
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 7 0 7 0 — 14
Westminster 14 9 14 13 — 50
Aurora Central highlights: Erick Covington 85 yard rushing touchdown; Chris Parrish 90 yard kickoff return touchdown
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
Mountain Vista 50, Hinkley 12