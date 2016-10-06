Football: Aurora Week 6 schedule/scoreboard

AURORA | The schedule and scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the prep football season:
WEEK 6 AURORA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
Mountain Vista at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Legacy at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
Rangeview vs. Arvada West at North Area Athletic Complex, noon
Denver North at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.
Doherty vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.
Westminster vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
Eaglecrest 42, Rocky Mountain 7
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 35 7 0 0 — 42
Rocky Mtn. 0 0 7 0 — 7
Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Corey Corbin 2 touchdowns receiving, touchdown rushing; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown
Dakota Ridge 69, Gateway 27
Score by quarters:
Dakota Ridge 21 27 21 0 — 69
Gateway 14 7 0 6 — 27
Gateway highlights: Anthony Byndum 204 yards passing, 2 touchdowns passing, 2 touchdowns rushing; Tyreeh Bell 124 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Markell Davis 150 yards rushing
Arapahoe 35, Overland 14 — A-Town Game of the Week
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 21 0 7 7 — 35
Overland 7 0 0 7 — 14
Overland highlights: Donovan Carver rushing touchdown; Javon Thermidor fumble return touchdown