Football: Aurora Week 6 schedule/scoreboard

Overland junior Donovan Carver, center, is swarmed by a trio of Arapahoe defenders during the third quarter of the Trailblazers’ 35-14 loss to the Warriors in the A-Town Game of the Week on Oct. 6, 2016, at Stutler Bowl. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The schedule and scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

WEEK 6 AURORA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Mountain Vista at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Legacy at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Rangeview vs. Arvada West at North Area Athletic Complex, noon

Denver North at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.

Doherty vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.

Westminster vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

Eaglecrest 42, Rocky Mountain 7

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 35 7 0 0 — 42

Rocky Mtn. 0 0 7 0 — 7

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Corey Corbin 2 touchdowns receiving, touchdown rushing; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown

Dakota Ridge 69, Gateway 27

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 21 27 21 0 — 69

Gateway 14 7 0 6 — 27

Gateway highlights: Anthony Byndum 204 yards passing, 2 touchdowns passing, 2 touchdowns rushing; Tyreeh Bell 124 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Markell Davis 150 yards rushing

Arapahoe 35, Overland 14 — A-Town Game of the Week

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 21 0 7 7 — 35

Overland 7 0 0 7 — 14

Overland highlights: Donovan Carver rushing touchdown; Javon Thermidor fumble return touchdown