Football: Aurora Week 5 scoreboard

Eaglecrest senior linebacker Kyle Wagner, center, gets a handful of jersey of Bear Creek running back George Martinez during the first quarter of the Raptors’ 42-7 non-league football win over the Bears on Sept. 28, 2017, at Jeffco Stadium. Eaglecrest improved to 5-0 with a win in the first game of Aurora’s Week 5 schedule. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2017 prep football season. Will be updated:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Eaglecrest 42, Bear Creek 7

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 14 21 7 0 — 42

Bear Creek 0 0 0 7 — 7

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns; Victor Garnes punt return touchdown; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez receiving touchdown; Amaris Duggan receiving touchdown

Rangeview 48, Gateway 27 (Anvil Game)

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 14 21 6 7 — 48

Gateway 0 7 14 6 — 27

Rangeview highlights: David Aggrey 135 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Dayzawn Jackson 130 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 54 yards passing, passing touchdown; Trey Hall 130 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jayvion Swain 33 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Josiah Allen 49 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Josh Hollins 49 yards passing, passing touchdown. Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 110 yard rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Xavier Delk 220 yard rushing, 116 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; Ajonte Manlove 61 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns

Overland 40, Legacy 34 (2OT)

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 6 7 21 0 6 — 40

Legacy 0 13 0 21 0 0 — 34

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert 186 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Jalon’ Rice 131 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Luis Ruiz 200 yard passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Jalil Ridley receiving touchdown

Grandview 40, Cherokee Trail 13

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 19 9 6 — 40

Cher. Trail 0 6 0 7 — 13

Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 2 rushing touchdowns; Kyle Smith 3 passing touchdowns; Julius Carter Jr. receiving touchdown; Dayne Prim receiving touchdown; Prentice Wilson receiving touchdown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Hinkley vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Lutheran, 7 p.m.