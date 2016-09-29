Football: Aurora Week 5 schedule/scoreboard

Cherokee Trail junior quarterback Ethan Leisge scrambles as Grandview defenders collapse the pocket during the first half of the Cougars’ 24-0 non-league football loss to the Wolves in the A-Town Game of the Week on Sept. 29, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. Grandview improved to 4-1 with the victory and dropped Cherokee Trail to 2-3. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Schedule and scoreboard for Aurora teams for Week 5 of the 2016 prep football season:

AURORA WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Grandview 24, Cherokee Trail 0 — A-Town Game of the Week

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 10 7 7 — 24

Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview highlights: Gunnar Lamphere 2 rushing touchdowns; Luke Laflam block punt recovery touchdown; Ben Montgomery 34 yard field goal

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Rangeview vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m. (Anvil game)

Bear Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Legacy vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.

Lutheran (Parker) at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.