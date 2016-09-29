Football: Aurora Week 5 schedule/scoreboard

AURORA | Schedule and scoreboard for Aurora teams for Week 5 of the 2016 prep football season:
AURORA WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Grandview 24, Cherokee Trail 0 — A-Town Game of the Week
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 10 7 7 — 24
Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview highlights: Gunnar Lamphere 2 rushing touchdowns; Luke Laflam block punt recovery touchdown; Ben Montgomery 34 yard field goal
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Rangeview vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m. (Anvil game)
Bear Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Legacy vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.
Lutheran (Parker) at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.